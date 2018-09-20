Sheriff: Wetterling Case “Went Off the Rails”

ST. CLOUD, M.N. – A Minnesota Sheriff says opportunities were missed early on to catch the man who kidnapped and killed 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson spoke today before releasing investigative documents that Jacob’s parents fought to keep private.

The Sheriff said that the investigation “went off the rails,” decades before the suspect was finally caught. Danny Heinrich confessed to killing Jacob and led investigators to his remains in 2016.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography.

The Sheriff revealed that Heinrich was arrested at a bar in Roscoe, Minnesota, in February 1990, a few months after Jacob was kidnapped. But Gudmundson said inexperienced FBI profilers concluded after an interrogation that Heinrich did not abduct Jacob.