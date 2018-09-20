South Dakota sends officials to aid with hurricane aftermath

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Office of Emergency Management is sending two staff members to help with the response to Hurricane Florence.

The officials will be stationed in the state emergency operations center in Raleigh, North Carolina. They’ll help coordinate requests to other states for help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among U.S. states and territories.

The state Department of Public Safety says the two officials will complete their deployments by Oct. 3.