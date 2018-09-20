Tea Woman Shares Story of Mental Health Struggles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – To the outside world, Caitlin Olson was an everyday kid living in Tea, a smiling student and athlete with a loving family. However, that’s when Caitlin began experiencing depression, something she hid from others.

“It was about seventh grade I realized I was becoming very angry with a lot of people around me,” said Caitlin. “I wasn’t enjoying school as much.”

At the time, Caitlin convinced herself that she could deal with these mental health issues on her own. However, by the time she was in tenth grade, she couldn’t keep up with her daily routine.

“I was sleeping a lot,” said Caitlin. “I was missing school. I wasn’t going to cheer practice, wasn’t hanging out with friends.”

Like many dealing with depression, Caitlin contemplated suicide.

“I was sitting on the end of my bed where I had sat a thousand times but this time, I sat with a pencil and a paper and I was ready to say goodbye to everyone – my family, my brother,” said Caitlin.

Caitlin reached out to a friend directly to say goodbye, but that friend said she wanted to contact Caitlin’s mother. Instead of committing suicide, Caitlin went to her mom on her own that day and told her about her struggles. It was a turning point for the teenager, one that saved her life.

Now, Caitlin is a 19-year-old college student. She’s also Miss Teen South Dakota International. She uses her pageant platform to speak to middle school and high school students about mental health.

“At almost every school that I’ve been to, I’ve had at least one or two students come up to me,” said Caitlin.

She says if someone comes to you, listen, don’t judge. Then help them find the professional help they need.

“If your friend broke their arm, you wouldn’t sit there and try to fix their broken arm,” said Angela Drake, the Board Chair for the South Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Caitlin sees a counselor once a week and seeks mental health resources, something she says no one should feel ashamed about.

To anyone watching tonight who is contemplating suicide or knows someone that is, Caitlin has a message for you:

“You’re not alone and there’s so much help and so much love and support to go around,” said Caitlin.

Caitlin also volunteers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Sioux Falls out of the Darkness Walk 2018 is at Terrace Park.

Yhat’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

KDLT’s Blaise Keller will be emceeing the event.

He’ll be sharing his own experiences with mental health and where to find help.