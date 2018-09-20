Thursday’s Sanford International Pro-Am Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Officials with Sanford International cancelled Thursday’s EMC Championship Pro-Am tournament shortly after 7:00 a.m. due to the incessant round of storms passing through the Sioux Falls region.

Per the event’s website, tournament officials are encouraging players to come to the golf course and receive their gift. There will be food and beverages served with a Ryder Cup round table in the morning and afternoon.

The course last night had been closed to spectators already due to the inclement weather. Tournament officials were citing the safety for all involved. Spectators with a Thursday ticket will be allowed to use for admission to Fridays round at no additional cost.

 

