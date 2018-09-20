USF Looking To Go 4-0 On Augustana’s Home Field

Cougars Lead Series 5-1 Since Joining Division Two & NSIC In 2012

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though it’s clearly become a highlight on the local calendar and one of the best rivalry games anywhere, the reality is that the Sioux Falls-Augustana Key to the City football game has been pretty one sided since the series began in 2012.

USF is 5-1 and, perhaps most upsetting if you’re a Vikings fan, is that Augustana is 0-3 against the Coo at their homefield of Kirkeby-Over Stadium. In fact since the 32-31 double overtime thriller that began the series there in 2012, USF has won pretty handily on the Vikings turf (23-12 in 2014 and 35-20 in 2016).

Augie has their chance to change that Saturday when the two teams kickoff at 1 PM.