VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP-SF Christian & Washington Rally To Defeat Dakota Valley & Harrisburg

Chargers & Warriors Each Drop First Set Before Winning Next Three

SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers and Washington Warriors had eerily similar Thursday nights on the volleyball court.

The Chargers, ranked #1 in Class A, dropped the first set on their home court to #5 Dakota Valley before taking the next three to win 3-1. A few miles down the road in Harrisburg the top team in AA, Washington, also lost the first set to the host Tigers before coming back strong to take the next three and win.

