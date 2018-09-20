Xcel Energy Giving Rebates to South Dakota Customers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota energy companies have leftover money that needs to go back to their customers. This comes after the tax cuts and jobs act of 2017 passed by congress last year. Xcel Energy customers have already received their share.

Due to tax cuts, Xcel had $11,500,000 that needed to go back to their customers. Over 88,000 people received a one time rebate on their bill averaging around $60 depending on energy usage.

“You can take the difference of 36 percent to 21 percent the money that was paid into those taxes, that’s what they got. So some of the larger users had some very nice checks,” said Steven Kolbeck, South Dakota Principal Manager at Xcel Energy.

A month ago Chuck Kuntze, owner of Flowerama, was suprised to find a $370 rebate. That’s around 60 percent of his usual bill.

“Great, yeah, anything to cut the cost of business all the better,” said Kuntze.

Chuck says the refund came at a good time, “cause in summer time electric bills are quite a bit higher because of air conditioning and things of that sort so it came along in a good month when it was well appreciated.” He’s already spent the money, “reinvested in inventory,” said Kuntze.

The Sioux Falls School District was also happy with their refund. Within the school district, Lincoln High School uses the most energy. The federal tax cut was around $8,000 for that individual building.

All their buildings combined earned them a total of $73,000 of their $4 million electricity bill.

“It’s a cushion that I enjoy because you never know what January and February will bring here,” said Director of Operational Services at the school district, Jeff Kreiter.

In general, a high percentage of their energy bill comes from using air conditioners.

This is a time rebate, but Xcel says there will be a positive impact on customers for years to come.

“Not only do they get a refund, we hold rates steady for two years. That creates rate stability and kind of helps everybody out for the next couple of years,” said Kolbeck.

NorthWestern Energy customers can expect to see their refund by October 31st. The company has $3 million to disperse to customers. This averages out to $18 for electric customers and $9 for natural gas customers.