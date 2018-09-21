2nd Day of Hoehn’s Murder Trial Reveals Details About Savanna Greywind’s Final Moments

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — William Hoehn’s nine day trial for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 22–year–old Savanna Greywind continues with opening statements and witness testimonies, revealing some gruesome, new details about the case.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she went to try on a dress for her upstairs neighbor, and Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews.

When no one heard from her a few hours later, it was her mother who called the police.

Officers went to Crews’ and Hoehn’s apartment on August 19 of 2017, but didn’t find Greywind, her unborn baby or any blood.

“Did you think she’d be found alive? I didn’t think so but I had hope. I had hope,” said Greywind’s mother Norberta.

But Greywind’s father Joe admits he always had suspicions about Hoehn.

“I had a lot of anxiety, a lot of anger. But at the same time, I’m trying to two–face this guy because I want to see his bodily actions are, how he reacts to what I say. He came up to me, shook my hand and said ‘I’m sorry for what happened to your daughter.’ I looked at him and asked him ‘what happened to my daughter,’” he said.

Now the jury has to decide whether Hoehn actually helped his girlfriend murder Greywind or if he planned it with her all along.

Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren told the jury Hoehn helped Crews clean up everything as soon as he got home, before police could arrive. When Hoehn walked through the door, he saw Crews cutting out Greywind’s baby and asked ‘is she dead?’”

“She says ‘I don’t know. Help me.’ What does Will do? We talked about rolling up the sleeves. That’s what Will does. He rolls up his sleeves, goes and gets a rope, puts it around her neck pulls it tight. If she’s not dead, she is now,” Younggren said.

Younggren told the jury someone could make an argument those are the actions of a loving person.

“But doesn’t this look something much more sinister than that? Doesn’t this look like the acts of a co–conspirator,” Younggren said.

Greywind died from having an unhospitalized C–section. But Hoehn’s attorney Daniel Bourgen says the timeline doesn’t match up and that he only helped to clean up the crime scene.

“Savanna would have had to have been there for over an hour with Brooke making small talk, waiting for William to get home. Or Brooke took Savanna by surprise when she walked in there, she was dead so there was no struggle and she took the baby,” Bourgen said.

When Hoehn was arrested, he told police having a baby would be “his dream.” He is already a father to four kids and Crews has seven.

The day after Greywind was killed, he told coworkers at a local roofing company his girlfriend gave birth to baby Phoenix.

Hoehn and Crews’ relationship was continually described as “rocky.”

He left her in December 2016, which is when Hoehn claims Crews lied to him and said she was pregnant in order to get him back.

“She sent him fetal heartbeat sounds, she sent him ultrasound pictures, she sent him emails saying she didn’t sleep well because the baby was pressing on her tailbone,” Bourgen said.

It’s a lie he says spiraled out of control but he says there was no plans beforehand to do it between he couple.

“There was never any agreement for there to be a murder. What is an agreement? It’s the meeting of the minds. The long of the short of this is William loved Brooke. She asked for him to cover up the murder and he did,” Bourgen said.

Crews pled guilty for Greywind’s murder in December 2016. She was given a life sentence in February.

The prosecution and defense will continue witness testimonies Thursday morning.

—Danielle Church, KVRR News