$3 million Belle Fourche school tech building dedicated

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) – The Belle Fourche School District has dedicated a nearly $3 million Career and Technical Education building after about a year of construction.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the building will be used to educate students to work in several industries, including welding, family and consumer science, accounting, hospitality and agriculture.

The 10,000-square-foot facility also includes an area for an expanded science, technology, engineering and math curriculum.

The district also is working with local businesses to make internships available for students to experience work in various career fields.