31st Annual KDLT Coats for All!

KDLT- TV, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The Salvation Army to help make the winter season a little warmer for those in need. This year marks the 31st annual “Coats for All” coat drive campaign.

Please join us and donate your new or gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other winter attire. Shipley’s Garment Spa will clean the items and the Salvation Army will be sure to get them to someone in need.

Drop boxes are located at the following Billion Auto locations:

Billion Hyundai- 3401 W. 41st Street

Billion Mazda-3405 S. Westport Ave.

Billion Chrysler Jeep Dodge- 5910 S. Louise Ave

Billion Buick GMC- 41st and Minnesota

Billion Kia-3015 S. Minnesota Ave

Billion Toyota-4101 W. 12th St

Billion Chevrolet-4200 W. 12th St

Billion Nissan- 4400 W. 12th St.

Billion Southtown- Worthing Exit on I-29

Billion of Dell Rapids- 24609 Klein Ave, Dell Rapids, SD

Drop boxes can also be found at the Salvation Army office at 800 N. Cliff Avenue, and the KDLT studio at 3600 S. Westport Avenue.

For questions, please contact Megan Mattick at m_mattick@kdlt.com.