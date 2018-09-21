Authorities Arrest Second Person in Connection with Body Found in Renner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with a body found near Renner earlier this week.

29-year-old Henry Francis Little Long was arrested last night at a residence in Southeast Sioux Falls. Little Long is facing second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities say Little Long and 23-year-old Kelsey Roubideaux gave a ride to 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton and a friend at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They say Thornton and Little Long got into a verbal altercation before Little Long pulled out a gun and shot two round into the back seat of the vehicle, striking Thornton once.

Authorities say Thornton’s body was found at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on Ditch Road in Renner after a passerby on their way to work discovered it.

Roubideaux was arrested at around 5 p.m. on Thursday at a residence in Southwest Sioux Falls.

Roubideaux is facing first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault charges. Both Little Long and Roubideaux are being held on $100,000 bonds.

Authorities confirmed that the killing was narcotics related.