Campaigns Aim to Mobilize Supporters as Absentee Voting Begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Election Day is still a month-and-a-half away, but South Dakota campaigns are mobilizing their supporters to turn out early as absentee voting begins this week. Absentee voting starts Friday in South Dakota, where high-profile races include governor, U.S. House and attorney general, not to mention contests for other statewide offices, legislative seats and five ballot measures.