Court Docs: Witness Gave Crucial Information on Suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton, whose body was found in a ditch North of Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, authorities arrested 23-year-old Kelsey Roubideaux and 29-year-old Henry Long. Roubideaux is charged with first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault. Long is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Court documents give a timeline of events leading up to the shooting. Thornton and a woman met up with the two suspects shortly after midnight on Tuesday, after Thornton called for a ride.

According to the court documents, the two suspects thought Thornton was going to lead them to a place to buy drugs. However, Thornton and Long got in an argument and Long, who was a passenger in the front seat, pulled a gun out of the glove box and fired two shots into the back seat. One shot hit Thornton in the chest, killing him.

Thornton’s body was found Tuesday morning along Ditch Road, just North of 258th Street.

Court documents also say the woman in the back seat opened the door and jumped out of the moving vehicle and got away. She helped authorities connect both suspects to a motel where they had been staying earlier in the week.

Roubideaux was arrested Thursday evening at around 5 p.m., at a home in Southwest Sioux Falls. Long was arrested a couple of hours later at a home in Southeast Sioux Falls.

“Watching these officers and these investigators tracking individuals, conducting interviews, holding multiple meetings with investigators to brainstorm ideas on what’s next and who’s going to do what is so impressive, and it’s not that way everywhere in America. We’re very honored to live in a community where the P.D. and S.O. works as one,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

Roubideaux and Long are both being held on $100,000 cash bond.