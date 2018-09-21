Crews Work Overnight to Dry Out Course for Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Looking at the golf course today, you wouldn’t think that the Minnehaha Country Club had been drenched with five inches of rain just 24 hours ago, but course staff got the job done in time for the Sanford International.

The players of the PGA Champions Tour teed off today for the first round of the main event. As expected, it’s not firm but the wind and weekend sunshine will help dry out the course as the tournament goes on.

Since 6 p.m. last night until 2 a.m. this morning, volunteers and the grounds crew got as much water as they could off the property.

“Without the volunteers this just doesn’t happen. It’s really fun. There’s just a lot of pride in what’s going on and I think that’s the cool part. People want to show off this community and they want people to know that ‘hey we can do cool stuff.’ I’m really proud of these people,” said Tournament Director Greg Conrad.

The weather for the rest of the tournament is expected to be pleasant. Conrad says mother nature is now on the right side of the club.