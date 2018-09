Final Summer Weekend for Locally Grown Art Market at Falls Park

It will be a local art fair unlike any other this Saturday at Falls Park, and you’ve got the chance to be very hands on with some art you create yourself. Click on the link below to learn why, and don’t forget to bring your lawn chair, especially if you’ll be there at 2 p.m. Lisa Myhre with BronzeAge Art Casting joined KDLT News Today in the studio Friday morning to explain why.