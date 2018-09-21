FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (9-21-18)

Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Sixth Week of Prep Football
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  A chill was in the air for the sixth week of prep football and Football Friday!  Click on the video viewer for all the scores, fun and highlights featuring:

-Roosevelt @ Brandon Valley

-Watertown @ Lincoln

-RC Central @ O’Gorman

-Pierre @ Brookings

-Pipestone @ Luverne

-Tri-Valley @ Dell Rapids

-Garretson @ Baltic

-Castlewood @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Canistota/Freeman @ Irene-Wakonda

