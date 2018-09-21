FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (9-21-18)
Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Sixth Week of Prep Football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A chill was in the air for the sixth week of prep football and Football Friday! Click on the video viewer for all the scores, fun and highlights featuring:
-Roosevelt @ Brandon Valley
-Watertown @ Lincoln
-RC Central @ O’Gorman
-Pierre @ Brookings
-Pipestone @ Luverne
-Tri-Valley @ Dell Rapids
-Garretson @ Baltic
-Castlewood @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary
-Canistota/Freeman @ Irene-Wakonda