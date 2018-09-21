Heavy rains impact roads, crops, PGA golf tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Storms this week have dumped as much as 8 inches of rain on southeastern South Dakota, leading to flash flooding and inundated roads.

National Weather Service hydrologist Mike Gillispie says he expects problems with excess water to ease quickly.

The 2 inches that fell in Yankton Thursday pushed the city’s yearly total to 34, within striking distance of a record. Mitchell set a daily rainfall record Wednesday with 2 inches.

The storms have put a damper on the harvest. Fremar Farmers Co-op elevator manager Mike Sayler says in some areas it will be a week before farmers can start combining again.

In Sioux Falls, the PGA Tour Champions Sanford International golf tournament used a helicopter Thursday night to help dry out the Minnehaha Country Club after about 5 inches of rain hit the course.