Jerry Smith & Three Others Lead After First Round Of Sanford International

Iowa Native Shoots 7-Under Par 63

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The first ever PGA Tournament event in South Dakota got off to a rousing start on Friday afternoon, with four players sharing the lead after the opening round of the Sanford International. Click on the video viewer for first round highlights and interviews with Jerry Smith and Onida native Tom Byrum. You can view the leaderboard and read more below from the day one recap courtesy the PGA Champions Tour.

PGA CHAMPIONS TOUR-SANFORD INTERNATIONAL DAY ONE RECAP

Jerry Smith, 30-33—63 (-7)

• Smith carded eagles on Nos. 4 and 12 and with a birdie on No. 18 finished 7-under 63 in a four-way tie for the lead.

• This is the fifth time on PGA TOUR Champions Smith has led/co-lead after the first round. The last time was at the 2018 3M Championship after opening with an 8-under 64. He went on to finish T13.

• This season, he opened the Boca Raton Championship with a T7 finish before posting 10 top-25 finishes across 18 events played. He is No. 45 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Brandt Jobe, 32-31—63 (-7)

• Jobe hit 16/18 greens in regulation en route to carding a bogey-free round. He closed with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 for a 7-under 63.

• This is just the second time Jobe has led/co-led after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions. The last time was last week at The Ally Challenge when he shot 7-under 65. He went on to finish runner-up for his best finish since finishing T2 at the 2017 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

• This season, he has five top-10s in 15 events played. He is No. 16 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Steve Stricker, 30-33—63 (-7)

• Stricker opened with a birdie on the first hole followed by three more before the turn. At the turn, he carded a birdie on No. 10, but just barely missed an ace on No. 10 settling for birdie. It was one of three birdies he made on par-3s on Friday. Stricker bogeyed the 18th hole to fall into a four-way tie for the lead.

• It is just the second time Stricker has led/co-led after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions. The other time was in his last start on Tour after posting an 8-under 64 at the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship. He finished T3.

• Stricker has top-five finishes in each of his six starts this season, including wins at the Cologuard Classic and Rapiscan Systems Classic. He is No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

David McKenzie, 32-31—63 (-7)

• McKenzie carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 followed by an eagle on 16 for a bogey-free 7-under 63. The score matches his career-best round with the opening round of the 2017 Boeing Classic and second round of the 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship.

• This is the third time McKenzie has led/co-led after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions (2017 Boeing Classic, 2017 SAS Championship).

• This season, he finished T3 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic and holds five top-25 finishes. He is No. 53 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

First-Round Lead Notes

• Five first-round leaders/co-leaders have gone on to win this year on PGA TOUR Champions: Jerry Kelly (Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai), Mark Calcavecchia (Boca Raton Championship), Bernhard Langer (Insperity Invitational), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Regions Tradition) and Scott Parel (Boeing Classic).

Other Notes

• The tournament’s first tee shot was hit by Tom Byrum, a native of Onida, South Dakota. He went on to record a bogey-free 67 and he is T20 at 3-under.

• Scott McCarron opened with a 64 and is part of the three-way tie for fifth at 6-under. The second-ranked player in the Charles Schwab Cup has two victories and 11 top-10s this season, and he is one of three players that can move to No. 1 this week.

• Lee Janzen carded a bogey-free 64, his eighth straight under-par first round, and he is T5 after the first round for the second straight week. Janzen has four top-10s this season and is currently No. 27 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

• Paul Goydos bogeyed the 18th hole to fall into a tie for fifth at 6-under 64. Prior to Friday, he had carded six straight rounds in the 70s. He has four top-10s this season and is currently No. 21 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

• The toughest hole of the day was No. 7 par-4 playing to a 4.397 scoring average. It saw one birdie, 47 pars, and 28 bogeys.

LEADERBOARD

T1

Jerry Smith

-7

30-33—63

T1

Brandt Jobe

-7

32-31—63

T1

Steve Stricker

-7

30-33—63

T1

David McKenzie

-7

32-31—63

T5

Scott McCarron

-6

32-32—64

T5

Lee Janzen

-6

32-32—64

T5

Paul Goydos

-6

31-33—64