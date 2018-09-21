Records: Suspect in golfer’s death struggled after prison

Police in an Iowa college town had repeated interactions with a troubled drifter in the weeks between his release from prison and his alleged killing of a star student golfer from Spain.

Ames police reports show that 22-year-old Collin Richards struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, mental health problems and homelessness after he got out of prison in June.

Records released to The Associated Press show that Richards’ name also came up in a criminal investigation in which several officers served a warrant at the home of one of his associates in August.

Richards is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena while she played at Coldwater Golf Links on Monday. Investigators say he had been staying in a small homeless encampment in the woods near the course.