Scoreboard Friday, September 21st
Champions Tour
Sanford International
-7 Jerry Smith
-7 Steve Stricker
-7 Brandt Jobe
-7 David McKenzie
-6 Scott McCarron
-6 Lee Jansen
-6 Paul Goydos
-3 Tom Byrum
Women’s Soccer
Augustana 1, Mary 0
USF 2, MSU-Moorhead 1
Northern 2, SMSU 1
Women’s Volleyball
Winona State 3, Augustana 1
SMSU 3, MSU-Mankato 1
Concordia-SP 3, USF 0
Northern 3, St. Cloud 0
High School Football
Minnesota
Adrian 23, Sleepy Eye 14
Pipestone 33, Luverne 12
Jackson County Central 51, Windom 0
Minneota 46, Yellow Medicine East 6
Mountain Lake 29, R-T-R 6
Red Rock Central 41, MACCRAY 26
Canby 33, Lakeview 14
Marshall 58, New Ulm 0
Iowa
Boyden Hull/RV 42, Central Lyon/RR 10
West lyon 42, Emmetsburg 21
West Sioux 62, Sibley Ocheyeden 0
Spirit Lake 42, Estherville Lincoln 0
Spencer 48, Denison Schleswig 10
MOC Floyd Valley 21, Sheldon 7
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 23, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Bison 42, Edgemont 18
Bon Homme 7, Gregory 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 55, Flandreau 6
Britton-Hecla 28, Clark/Willow Lake 27
Canistota 62, Irene-Wakonda 27
Castlewood 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
Chester 42, Hanson 6
Colman-Egan 38, DeSmet 6
Colome 62, Alcester-Hudson 8
Dakota Valley 41, Milbank Area 0
Dell Rapids 33, Tri-Valley 6
Deuel 66, Tri-State 16
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Faulkton 36, Eureka/Bowdle 6
Florence/Henry 14, Waverly-South Shore 12
Garretson 13, Baltic 6
Gayville-Volin 46, Scotland 18
Groton Area 28, Mobridge-Pollock 26
Hamlin 45, Dakota Hills 6
Harrisburg 23, Aberdeen Central 21
Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 12
Howard 44, Menno/Marion 14
Jones County/White River 66, New Underwood 18
Langford 45, Northwestern 6
Lyman 24, Philip 20
Madison 30, West Central 14
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 48, Platte-Geddes 8
Mitchell 55, Douglas 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Winner 28
Pierre 28, Brookings 0
Pine Ridge 50, Crow Creek 0
Redfield/Doland 22, Sisseton 0
Sioux Falls Christian 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41, Rapid City Central 7
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 24, Brandon Valley 7
Sioux Falls Washington 41, Rapid City Stevens 10
Sioux Valley 28, Lennox 16
Spearfish 32, Sturgis 21
St. Thomas More 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 10
Tea Area 46, Vermillion 0
Timber Lake 74, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Todd County 39, Red Cloud 24
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 26, Corsica/Stickney 6
Viborg-Hurley 24, Parker 18
Wall 56, Kadoka Area 14
Warner 27, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2
Watertown 17, Sioux Falls Lincoln 10
Webster 54, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 14
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 13, Chamberlain 12, OT
Yankton 38, Huron 27