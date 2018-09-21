The Weather Impact on the Sanford International Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha Country Club has been preparing for the the PGA Champions Tour for months, but mother nature held off tee time for a little bit longer.

“We’ve been in much, much worse situations. It seems like every time we turned around we’re always getting a 5-7 inch rain. It’s not the 5-7 inches that I fear, it’s the 5-7 inches that’s how long it takes to come down,” says Minnehaha Country Club Head Superintendent David Swift.

Tournament Officials decided to cancel Thursday’s Sanford International Pro-Am due to heavy amounts of rain. With over five-inches of rain, the green was soggy and yes your shoes could start to sink.

Minnehaha Country Club PGA Golf Professional Mickey Finn says, “We have a wonderful property and we want to make sure and showcase this property. Mother nature kind of put a little tear on us, whole bunch of them.”

Tournament Director, Greg Conrad said they didn’t cancel the Pro-Am due to the weather, but more because it wouldn’t be as fun for the players.

“We all talk about all the variables about making sure that people have a good time and they’re safe. So we felt good about them being safe, but we didn’t feel great about them having a good time. We also didn’t feel great about preserving the golf course for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” says Conrad.

Swift has a plan and is confident that the green team will have the course ready for the rest of the tournament.

“We’ll probably have 15 backpack blowers. We’ve got these huge turbine blowers and then squeegees. Once you get the water moving through the soils, when it’s dry down below it can really flip and suck that water from the surface down. It’s almost like turning on a faust,” explains Swift

As for the Players, like Steve Stricker, he’s relaxing. However, expect to see him on the course bright and early Friday.

“You try to give yourself some extra time to get out here and loosen up well. Try to test out some of the conditions in the practice areas, like chip and putt and hit some extra balls probably just because we missed a day today,” says Stricker.

Plan on seeing a highly-competitive match throughout the weekend. Anyone who had a ticket for the Pro-Am Event will be able to use it for Friday’s first round of the tournament at no charge.

Parking is also changing. Officials have moved the shuttle location from the Fairgrounds to the Empire Mall.