Trump says Kavanaugh ‘under assault’ by left

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “under assault by radical left wing politicians.”

Trump tweeted Friday that Kavanaugh has an “impeccable reputation” and that Democrats “don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay.”

He adds, “Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

Kavanaugh’s nomination has been thrown into doubt by California college professor Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations he sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they were teenagers. He has denied the allegations.

Negotiations continue over whether Ford will testify next week.

Republicans want to conclude the nomination process quickly. Democrats have seized on the development as justification to delay the high-stakes nomination and say it’s being rushed.