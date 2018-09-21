Walk to Shed Light on Suicide Awareness

This Saturday At Terrace Park in Sioux Falls

In 2017, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, suicide was the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults across the state. Overall, it was the 9th leading cause of death for all age groups that year as well. The number rose by nearly 40% from 2016 with nearly 200 people losing their battle to suicide throughout 2017. A number that both Angela Drake and Cailtin Olson, who work for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Dakota Chapter, want to reduce or even eliminate.

After struggling with her own mental health for years, Caitlin decided to take the first steps in getting help after writing a goodbye letter. KDLT’s Allison Royal sat down and spoke with Caitlin, you can read her story here. Caitlin now volunteers at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention where Angela Drake sits as the Board and Walk Chair.

To help bring awareness to mental health, the importance of addressing mental health issues and seeking help, and how it ties with suicide and suicidal thoughts, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention will be hosting the Out of the Darkness Walk at Terrace Park in Sioux Falls. If you are not registered, registration begins at 9 am at the park. Opening ceremonies, including a speech from Mayor Paul TenHaken, begin at 10:00am, the walk begins at 10:15am with the closing ceremony taking place at 11:15am. The walk is free and online registration will close at noon on Friday. You can find out more information about the walk, including a map of the walk route by clicking here.

If you, a family member, friend or someone you know is battling with depression or suicidal thoughts, both Angela and Caitlin suggest taking that first step and seek help. Reiterating an important message, there’s no reason to be ashamed with having to ask for help. Below is a list of both national and local resources available to you.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Dakota: Located in Tea, South Dakota.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (Available 24/7) as well as online chat.

Helpline Center: 2-1-1

If you’re in high school you can text: icare to 898211.

Students in Augustana University, South Dakota State University, The University of Sioux Falls, Black Hills State University, and Northern State University can text their schools short name to 898211.

Trevor Project: 1 (866) 488-7386