Wet Year for Sioux Falls, Heavy Snow and Rainfalls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s been a wet year in Sioux Falls, the sixth wettest to be exact. Starting off with an historic blizzard in the winter to heavy rains beginning in June and now record breaking rainfall this week.

With a little over three months left in the year, Sioux Falls National Weather Service says 2018 is on track to be one for the books. The precipitation total for this year is almost at 34 inches, creeping closer to the current record of 38.26 inches.

“This is a year that a lot of people, a lot of meteorologist are going to be talking about and not only meteorologists, but the people who live here as well, said NWS Meteorologist, Todd Heitkamp.

Just this week Sioux Falls hit a new record for the most precipitation in 24 hours. 5 p.m. Wednesday 5 a.m. Thursday Sioux Falls received 5.07 inches of rain.

This last rainstorm left a lot of high water, especially near trails and parks. At Spencer Park the entire parking lot is under water.

“We’re getting more and more of these extreme weather events and so that’s where we need to make sure that the public is more prepared for those,” said Heitkamp.

National Weather Service wants to remind people to be safe and avoid going near high water.

“Because that current can easily sweep you off your feet or carry your vehicle downstream,” said Heitamp.

Cleaning and restoration company Intek says this has been a busy summer, especially this week as tons of people are calling about flooded basements.

“We’ve been running around like crazy, north, south here in Sioux Falls, said Kyle Berg, Intek Project Manager.

“We’re trying to divert as much of our resources to mitigating peoples losses as possible.”

He says one way people can try to avoid a flooded basement in the future is to always check the sump pump before it rains.

“Make sure you hear it running or make sure there is no water in it because it’s the people that haven’t had water in 15 years and all the sudden the downspout is disconnected and they don’t know about it.”

The next chance for rain in Sioux Falls is forecasted for late Monday, but as of now it’s predicted to only be a small amount.

Sioux Falls Public Works says there is a higher than usual flow in the city’s sanitary sewer system right now. They are asking people to limit the water usage in their home through Saturday evening to allow the sanitary sewer system to catch up. The risk is some homes could have sewer water back up into their houses.