“Sweat For A Vet” Workout Helps Area Veteran Family

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Working out is not always easy, but after serving your country you don’t sweat the small stuff.

The Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp partnered with the Flatlanders Militiamen motorcycle group for the second annual “Sweat for a Vet.”

the workout was created to help veterans and their families.

“It’s kind of always been a mission of mine to figure out how I could use my business to (obviously) help change individual people’s lives, but also help our community,” says Fit Body Boot Camp Owner CJ Wehrkamp.

More than 80 people showed up for a full-body workout.

Wehrkamp says, “The goal is to have a continuous stream of people coming through from 10 o’clock until 2 o’clock. they can jump in. there’s a new workout starting every three minutes, so they could jump in at any time.”

After their session people are encouraged to donate. Money from the workouts go to help a veteran in need.

“It came to our attention that this was a family that definitely could use some help,” says Flatlanders member Chris Winseman.

Zach and Paige Fontenille both served in the South Dakota Army National Guard. The family recently experienced some unforeseen medical expenses.

Winseman explains, “The wife had to have surgeries while pregnant for their daughter that had Spina bifida. the surgeries were to correct Spina bifida. She had to be on bed-rest for like 12 weeks. So we’re gonna just try and help out anyway we can.”

The event is still in the early stages, and staff at Fit Body Boot Camp say they’re excited to see it buff.

“We want it to be one of the biggest fitness events in town. We’d love nothing more than for all the different health and fitness industries in our town to share in this event and getting involved in anyway,” says Wehrkamp.

The Flatlanders Militiamen will match up to one thousand dollars for the family. The total goal was to raise five thousand dollars throughout the day.