Northwestern 4-0 After 41-13 Win In Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. — The 5th ranked Northwestern Red Raiders had no trouble improving to 4-0, ripping host Dakota Wesleyan 41-13 on Saturday night in Mitchell. Jacob Kalogonis led the Red Raiders with 133 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Tyson Kooima also threw for 296 yards and two scores.

