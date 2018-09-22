67-Year-Old Man Killed After Semi Rolls off Highway 79

REVA, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 67-year-old man has died after the semi-truck he was driving rolled northeast of Reva.

Authorities say the man was driving Friday on Highway 79 when his vehicle’s passenger tires went off the shoulder. Officials say his trailer remained in the ditch after the driver corrected to bring the semi onto the road, causing the rollover.

The Highway Patrol says the man died at the scene. Officials haven’t yet identified the man.

The patrol’s investigation is ongoing.