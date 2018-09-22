Garrison Community Takes on “10 Gallon Milk Challenge”

GARRETSON, S.D.-At the beginning of August, Ohio Farm Broadcaster Tye Higgins started the “10 Gallon Milk Challenge” He challenged people to go to their local grocery store, buy 10 gallons of milk and then drop it off at their local pantry. One Sioux Empire community is putting their own spin on that challenge. Two dairy farmers are revamping the 10 Gallon Milk Challenge.

“We just thought it’s such a good wholesome product and it’d be nice to make it more available to people who maybe can’t afford it and really need it and get it out to those families,” said Dairy Farmer Heather Howe.

People who shop at Garretson Food Center can purchase $30 worth of milk at the register. The Garretson Food Pantry then hands out slips for people to redeem the milk at the store.

“We’ve done that in the past we’ve taken some milk over and if we’re not busy that week it gets outdated, it gets spoiled so this is a much better efficient way to distribute the milk,” said Kris Frerk, of the Garretson Food Pantry.

Two weeks in, 44 people have taken on the challenge to buy milk.

“It is amazing. We have had so much community support with this, our customer and Garretson people are so generous with helping the Food Pantry ad helping those in need,” said Lorie Luke, Owner of Garretson Food Center.

The challenge is meant to benefit not only those in need, but the ag community as well.

“Its for supporting the dairy farmers too. I think this is, they go through a lot of hard work and it’s a tough occupation, so for us to encourage you know supporting them through purchasing milk is another bonus,” said Frerk.

With so much negativity out there, the ladies are happy to bring such a positive challenge to town.

“I think it’s a good life lesson for children to see our community doing it and for those receiving the coupons you know I think it’s really heart warming for those children that the community cares enough about them that they’re willing to buy them milk,” said Frerk.

They hope more people continue to take on the 10 Gallon Milk Challenge.

“I hope it just takes off like a wildfire,” said Howe.

Sioux Falls Hy-Vees have a similar challenge. Shoppers can participate in the “Great American Milk Drive” by donating a gallon of milk at checkout to help Feeding South Dakota.