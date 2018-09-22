Jack Nicklaus Plays Sioux Falls & Meets Kate Wynja

PGA's Career Major Record Holder Plays Rare Round In Public At Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The greatest golfer in history is helping Sioux Falls make more history at the Sanford International.

Jack Nicklaus has played all over the world, and today he played at Minnehaha Country Club. The Golden Bear is the gold standard of professional golf, holding the record with 18 major wins and standing third all time with 73 career tournament victories.

Now 78, Nicklaus seldom plays anymore in public, making his nine hole round today with Andy North and Graham Marsh a rare and special treat for the fans in Sioux Falls, and one he enjoyed since it was his kind of course.

It also allowed him to finally meet Kate Wynja. Back in June the then-Sioux Falls Christian senior appeared to have won the State A Golf championship, only to notice an error on her scorecard and self report it. That led to her disqualification in a story which made national headlines. Nicklaus took note and tweeted to her then:

I love the uniquely special characteristics of the game of golf. Even when it is sometimes tough love. Congrats to this young lady for using golf as a vehicle to teach us all life lessons on honesty & integrity! ⁦@TheFirstTee⁩ ⁦@wearegolf⁩ https://t.co/63IISyBdrC — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) June 7, 2018

Today the two met prior to Nicklaus’ exhibition round.

Click on the video viewer to see and hear from Nicklaus as well as his playing partner, Graham Marsh, who went live with KDLT Sports Director Mark Ovenden shortly after the round had concluded!