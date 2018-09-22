“Play to End Alzheimer’s” Softball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD- A group of people decided to swing for the fences for an important cause on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the third annual “Play to end Alzheimer’s” Softball Tournament at Harmoden Park. Although the games were competitive, all eight teams were playing for the same result: to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Carol Jandera and her son started this tournament to honor her mother, Marilyn after she lost her battle to the disease. She says this tournament is about more than just scoring runs, it’s about supporting the families affected by Alzheimer’s.

“What means so much is the support. You know, the families and friends that are aware of what we went through was like ‘yep I’m in, just let me know when and where I need to be,’ ” says Jandera.

The goal is raise 35-thousand dollars. All proceeds will go towards the South Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.