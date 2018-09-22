Sioux Falls Community Welcomes in New Season with Harvest Iron Pour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Sept. 22nd was the first day of fall and one business found a special way to welcome in the new season. Bronze Age Art Casting held their Harvest Iron Pour in the afternoon. It’s ran by sculptor Jordan Eaton and is meant to introduce people to the art of iron pouring. Last week the workshop focused on sand molds. This weekend people were able to help pour molten hot iron into molds. Each new season the company invites people to watch, and learn about art forms.

“We’re less likely to know how things are made because our world is different now, so it’s been really exciting to educate people, to remind people of how things are made and the amount of work it takes and energy, but how exciting it is to make something yourself, said Lisa Myhre, Community Art Reach Director.

The next workshop at Bronze Age Art Casting will be this winter, people can create Christmas presents out of wax and bronze.