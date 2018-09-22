Stricker & Jobe Share Lead Entering Final Round Of Sanford International

Several Others Within Striking Distance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — RECAP COURTESY PGA CHAMPIONS TOUR

Course Setup: Par 70 / 6,629 yards (R2 Scoring average: 71.079, Cumulative: 69.687)

Weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 57. Winds 8-15 mph out of the north.

Note: Lift, clean and place was in effect.

Media Contacts: Jackie Servais, JackieServais@pgatourhq.com, c: 303-249-6439

Chris Richards, ChrisRichards@pgatourhq.com, c: 678-644-4258

Player To Par Scores T1 Brandt Jobe -10 63-67—130 T1 Steve Stricker -10 63-67—130 3 Jerry Smith -9 63-68—131 4 Scott McCarron -8 64-68—132

Quick Links:

Leaderboard

Final-Round Tee Times (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. off Nos. 1 & 10)

PGATOURMedia.com (transcripts and other resources available for download)

Brandt Jobe, 63-67—130 (-10)

With a bogey on the first hole, Jobe sat T3 until posting back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 to push for the lead. When Stricker birded No. 16, Jobe tailed by one. He finished the second round with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to share the lead at 10-under 130.

This is the third time Jobe has led/co-led entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions. He is 1-for-2 in converting that lead into a victory (2017 Principal Charity Classic). Jobe will play in Sunday’s final group for the first time this season.

He is coming off a runner-up finish at The Ally Challenge, which was his third top-five finish in four starts. In all, he has five top-10s and he is No. 16 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Steve Stricker, 63-67—130 (-10)

Stricker shared the lead with McCarron until back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 gave him a one-shot lead. With a birdie on No. 16, he pushed to lead by two. Stricker parred the final two holes while Jobe birdied them. The two share a lead at 10-under 130.

It is just the third time Stricker has led/co-led entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions. He is 1-for-2 in converting that lead into a victory (2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic).

This is Stricker’s seventh start of the season, and he will play in Sunday’s final group for the fifth time.

Stricker has top-five finishes in each of his six starts this season, including wins at the Cologuard Classic and Rapiscan Systems Classic. He is No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Second-Round Lead Notes

Stricker and Jobe have only played together one time on Tour; the final round of the 2017 3M Championship where both finished T3. Smith and Jobe have only played together one time on Tour; the second round of the 2016 Invesco QQQ Championship. Stricker and Smith have never played together.

This year, a leader/co-leader heading into the final round has gone on to win seven out of 20 tournaments.

This year’s champions have come out of Sunday’s final group 13 times and the second-to-last group eight times.

Jerry Smith, 63-68—131 (-9)

Smith carded three bogeys on the front nine, but with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, he moved back up the leaderboard. He carded two additional birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to enter the final round in third place at 9-under 131.

Smith hit 12 of 13 fairways Saturday and is 23 of 26 (T5 in the field) across two rounds.

This season, he opened the Boca Raton Championship with a T7 finish before posting 10 top-25 finishes across 18 events played. He is No. 45 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Scott McCarron, 64-68—132 (-8)

Entering the second round T5, McCarron birdied back-to-back holes on Nos. 7 and 8 to move into the leading position, but with a bogey on No. 15 fell into fourth place at 8-under 132.

Should McCarron go on to win it would be his fifth come-from-behind victory in the final round. Each of his eight wins has won by one stroke or by playoff.

This season, McCarron has two victories (American Family Insurance Championship, Shaw Charity Classic), a runner-up finish (Toshiba Classic) and 11 finishes in the top-10.

McCarron has at least two wins in each of his three seasons on PGA TOUR Champions.

At No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup, McCarron would claim the leading position over Miguel Angel Jimenez should he win on Sunday. He is $98,960 behind Jimenez.

Other Notes

Woody Austin carded the lowest round of the day with a 6-under 64. He moved 41 places up the leaderboard into a two-way tie for fifth. Austin’s biggest come-from-behind win was at the 2016 Mitsubishi Electric Classic where he entered the final round T16.

carded the lowest round of the day with a 6-under 64. He moved 41 places up the leaderboard into a two-way tie for fifth. Austin’s biggest come-from-behind win was at the 2016 Mitsubishi Electric Classic where he entered the final round T16. Wes Short Jr. carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 and three more on Nos. 14, 16, and 18 to follow his opening round 4-under 66 with a 3-under 67. Short sits T5 at 7-under 133.

carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 and three more on Nos. 14, 16, and 18 to follow his opening round 4-under 66 with a 3-under 67. Short sits T5 at 7-under 133. The toughest hole of the day was the par-4 No. 7 playing to a 4.355 scoring average. It saw four birdies, 43 pars, and 27 bogeys. The easiest hole of the day was the par-5 No. 16 playing to a 4.645 scoring average. It saw two eagles, 33 birdies, and 32 pars.

John Daly (back) and Dudley Hart (back) withdrew during the second round.