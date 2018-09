VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP-Powers Northwestern, Warner & Chester Win At Sanford Pentagon Invitational

Top Three Ranked Teams In Class B Hit Floor In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A busy day at the Sanford Pentagon High School Volleyball Invitational featured the top three teams in Class B. Click on the video viewers for top ranked Northwestern’s 2-1 win over Parker, 2nd ranked Warner’s 2-0 win over Class A 4th ranked Dell Rapids, and 3rd ranked Chester’s 2-0 win over Madison.