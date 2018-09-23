11th Annual Race For the Cure in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-41-thousand men and women die each year due to breast cancer, but through different fundraisers, advocates are hoping to cut that number in half by 2026.

It was a sea of pink Sunday morning at Fall Park in Downtown Sioux Falls. Over 1,000 people including 150 survivors participated in the 11th annual Susan G. Komen, Great Plains Race For a Cure. The event is meant to celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who’ve lost the battle. This year instead of a run, people walked. Organizers felt a walk would allow people to talk and connect with one another. They say it takes a community to make a difference and that’s what today was all about.

“It’s really an emotional thing. I think having been through, sorry, having been through it myself, the last time we wore these tutus was my last day of chemotherapy. So it’s pretty amazing to see this and to just see the congregation of people and the community really rallying together for everyone who is fighting this fight, said Cancer Survivor, Lisa Vanbeek.

So far, the South Dakota race for the cure chapter has raised $53,000 this year doubling the amount raised last year. 25 percent of the money goes to national research and 75 percent goes to local programs.