Help 4 Huhas: Sioux Falls Teen Starts Non-Profit Providing Feminine Products to Homeless Women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 17-year-old Tatiana Chance always wanted to help people, she just didn’t know how. It was when she came across a video online that Chance finally found her passion.

“There was women who were making makeshift tampons with socks, newspapers, plastic bags, t-shirts and it was an issue I didn’t know about,” she said.

She wanted to do something to help homeless women on their periods. A month ago, she started a non-profit organization called “Help 4 Huhas.”

“There’s a lot of people who are struggling even just buying tampons it’s like five, six, seven dollars a box,” said Chance.

The New Technology High School senior is now collecting feminine hygiene products for homeless women in Sioux Falls.

“I want to be able to make it where everyone in our area won’t have to have the struggle between deciding between food and feminine hygiene products,” said Chance.

She also wants to educate others about this issue.

“If people don’t know about it then they cant help and that’s just where we are right now because it’s such a taboo subject, people don’t talk about it, so people don’t know about it,” said Chance.

In the span of a month, many people have already donated.

“I’ve collected a lot. I just had someone bring 2,000 tampons. That was a huge donation,” said Chance.

She takes makeup bags and fills them with necessary items like tampons, wipes and pads. She’s already dropped off 50 bags so far, and has 30 more ready to go.

“The generosity that people have shown and how much they’re willing to help is just outstanding,” said Chance.

In her short time doing this, Chance says she already feels like her work is appreciated.

“Really it’s really just a heartwarming thing, just watching their reactions and seeing how what you’re doing is actually affecting people and you’re actually helping people,” said Chance.

Chance is always looking for more donations and hopes everyone joins her in making a difference.

Every few weeks Chance drops the bags off at different homeless shelters around town.

You can donate hygiene products at her mom’s business: New You Infrared Sauna Spa at 2525 S. Shirley Avenue in Sioux Falls. In return they say they’ll give out some type of Gift card as a thank you.

The store is also selling Beauty Counter Makeup, with all proceeds going to “Help 4 Huhas.”

