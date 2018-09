No Injuries Reported After Train Derails Near Alton, Iowa

ALTON, IA – A train derailed near Alton, Iowa Sunday morning.

It is not clear what the train was hauling, however officials with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office say there are no known hazardous materials leaking into waters or in the air.

Railroad and local Emergency Management officials are on scene accessing the situation.

People are being asked to avoid the area.