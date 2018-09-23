Steve Stricker Wins Inaugural Sanford International

Sanford International Presented by Cambria Minnehaha Country Club | Sioux Falls, South Dakota | September 21-23, 2018 Final-Round Notes

Sunday, September 23, 2018 Course Setup: Par 70 / 6,670 yards (R3 Scoring average: 70.724, Cumulative: 70.033) Weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 74. Winds 15-25 mph out of the south. Summary: Steve Stricker birdied three of the first four holes Sunday en route to a four-shot victory at the inaugural Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. The victory is his third in just seven starts this season on PGA TOUR Champions and he moved to No. 9 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Media Contacts: Jackie Servais, JackieServais@pgatourhq.com, c: 303-249-6439

Chris Richards, ChrisRichards@pgatourhq.com, c: 678-644-4258 Player To Par Scores Money Schwab Cup 1 Steve Stricker -13 63-67-67—197 $270,000 9th T2 Tim Petrovic -9 68-68-65—201 $144,000 10th T2 Jerry Smith -9 63-68-70—201 $144,000 33rd T4 Kevin Sutherland -8 65-70-67—202 $97,200 12th T4 Brandt Jobe -8 63-67-72—202 $97,200 14th Quick Links: Leaderboard

PGATOURMedia.com (transcripts and other resources available for download) Steve Stricker, 63-67-67—197 (-13) Stricker entered the final round tied for the lead with Brandt Jobe, but with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 and a bogey on No. 1 by Jobe, Stricker built a three-shot cushion and had a multi-shot lead for the remainder of the round. He finished at 13-under 197 for his third victory on PGA TOUR Champions.

It is the second time Stricker has converted a second-round lead/co-lead into a victory.

In 34 rounds on PGA TOUR Champions, Stricker has only recorded one round over par.

Stricker now owns three victories on PGA TOUR Champions (Sanford International, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Cologuard Classic) and has top-five finishes in each of his seven starts this season.

With the win, Stricker earned $270,000 and increased his season total to $1,196,235. He moves to No. 9 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Stricker will join Team USA in France as a Vice Captain at the Ryder Cup next week. Tim Petrovic, 68-68-65—201 (-9) Petrovic opened the final round with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2. With four more on the back nine, including one on No. 18, he moved 14 places up the leaderboard to finish T2 at 9-under 201.

It is his fourth runner-up finish this year. The others include: Chubb Classic (where he moved from T15 to T2 in the final round) KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship U.S. Senior Open Presented by Rolex

Petrovic moves to No. 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup and is the highest-ranked player without a victory. Jerry Smith, 63-68-70—201 (-9) Smith opened the tournament with a 7-under 63 in the first round followed by a 2-under 68 on Saturday. He finished the final round at even par to finish T2 at 9-under 201.

The finish is his best since finishing runner-up at the 2017 Boeing Classic.

It is his first top-10 since he opened his season with a T7 finish at the Boca Raton Championship, and he moves to No. 33 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Other Notes Kevin Sutherland opened with a birdie on the first hole and with an eagle on No. 16 moved up the leaderboard from T13 to finish T4 at 8-under 202. The 2017 Charles Schwab Cup champion now holds eight top-10 finishes this year and moves to No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

opened with a birdie on the first hole and with an eagle on No. 16 moved up the leaderboard from T13 to finish T4 at 8-under 202. The 2017 Charles Schwab Cup champion now holds eight top-10 finishes this year and moves to No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Brandt Jobe carded rounds of 63-67-72 to finish at 8-under 202 for a T4 finish. It is his fifth top-five finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Jobe moves to No. 14 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

carded rounds of 63-67-72 to finish at 8-under 202 for a T4 finish. It is his fifth top-five finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Jobe moves to No. 14 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Tom Gillis carded rounds of 68-66-69 to finish 7-under for a T6 finish in just his fourth start of the year.

carded rounds of 68-66-69 to finish 7-under for a T6 finish in just his fourth start of the year. Kirk Triplett finished with a 1-under 69 for a T6 finish. It is his sixth top-10 of the year.

finished with a 1-under 69 for a T6 finish. It is his sixth top-10 of the year. Woody Austin posted his third top-10 in his last five starts, finishing T6 at 7-under 203.

posted his third top-10 in his last five starts, finishing T6 at 7-under 203. The toughest hole of the day was the par-4 No. 3 playing to a 4.382 scoring average. It saw two birdies, 45 pars, and 27 bogeys. The easiest hole of the day was the par-5 No. 16 playing to a 4.461 scoring average. It saw three eagles, 40 birdies, and 28 pars.