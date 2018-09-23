UMKC Stuns USD Soccer In Final Seconds

Coyotes Drop 3-2 Heartbreaker

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team fell 3-2 Sunday afternoon in heartbreaking fashion as UMKC scored the game-winning goal with six seconds remaining in regulation.

UMKC initially took a 2-1 lead over the Coyotes in the 89th minute when Reighan Childers tallied her fourth goal of the season on a 25-yard shot into the wind. With just over 20 seconds remaining in the contest, the Coyotes knotted the game at 2-2 thanks to Joana Zanin’s second goal of the season.

Zanin, a freshman, took control of the ball outside of the 18-yard box, dribbled to her right and fired a 20-yard shot into the upper-right corner of the goal. The ball took a quick bend, curving into the net.

However, the jubilation led to heartache as UMKC attempted a corner kick with 10 seconds on the clock. Reighan Childers sent the ball lofting towards the net where her sister, Rylan, got her left leg on the ball and pushed it into the back of the net.

The loss snaps a three-game win streak for the Coyotes, who close their nonconference schedule with a 5-3-2 record. UMKC, of the Western Athletic Conference, improves to 8-3 on the year.

South Dakota grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first half on Taylor Cotter’s first-career goal. Junior Taryn LaBree carried the ball up the right side of the field and sent a cross into the front of the net. Cotter, a freshman, put herself in position to one-touch the ball with her right foot, and place it in the left corner of the goal.

The 1-0 lead would hold until the 72nd minute when Reighan Childers tallied her first of two goals on the afternoon when she scored from 12 yards out.

South Dakota placed five of its eight shot attempts on goal, led by two shots each from Alexis Mitchell and Cotter. The Coyotes also received shots from Kellee Willer, Makenzie Burmeister, LaBree and Zanin.

In a Senior Day gesture, six of the seven seniors on USD’s roster started the game including goalkeeper Coral Suarez. In her first start of the season, Suarez stopped all six shots she faced. Parker Rytz, a fellow senior goalkeeper, received the second-half start and tallied two saves. The remaining five seniors who started the contest were Zoe Anderson, Madeline Butterfield, Tayler Karas, Cooper Thau and Sydney Wilson.

South Dakota opens Summit League action Friday at Denver. Kickoff against the Pioneers, the league’s preseason favorite, is slated for 8 p.m. (CDT).

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics