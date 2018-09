Byrum Pleased With Tourney in Home State

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Onida native Tom Byrum was very happy with the first-ever PGA tournament in his home state of South Dakota. The 78 members of the Champions Tour who played at Minnehaha CC over the weekend were very impressed with the course and the hospitality. Even though he didn’t play as well as he would have liked, Byrum was also pumped at how things turned out at the Sanford International.