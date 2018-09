Jack Amazed by Tiger’s Comeback

SIOUX FALLS, SD… No-one expected Tiger Woods to be playing this well so soon after his last surgery, not even Tiger. But Jack Nicklaus, who put on a crowd-pleasing exhibition at the Sanford International Saturday, thinks Woods might be swinging better than ever heading into the Ryder Cup after winning the Tour Championship Sunday for his 80th victory.