Large Format Printing Specialist

Alphagraphics

Job Description

ALPHAGRAPHICS is looking for a Large Format Printing Specialist to create masterpieces every day!

Job Requirements

In our fast-paced environment, we are looking for a dependable, results-driven individual who can problem-solve, work quickly under deadlines, is quality-conscious and a team player. Computer knowledge, specifically in adobe illustrator, and skill in project construction is required. This individual must have an affinity to working with their hands, and a willingness to apply and install vinyl-type displays/projects. Previous printing/sign industry experience preferred.

Contact Information

ALPHAGRAPHICS is a locally owned and operated, full-service printing and visual communications company. We offer excellent compensation and benefits. TO APPLY, PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME to hr@mito.com or fax to 605-731-0173. No phone calls please. -EOE-