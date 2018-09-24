Mayor TenHaken Shares “One Sioux Falls” Values

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s been four months since Paul TenHaken began his term as Sioux Falls mayor. He’s sharing a new city motto going forward.

It’s no secret. Sioux Falls is experiencing growing pains.

“The rate at which we’re growing has challenges,” said TenHaken. “I will be extremely honest with you.”

It’s something TenHaken has confronted every day since taking office. A relatively new mayor and politician, the transition hasn’t been easy either.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said TenHaken. “Hands down. This is incredibly challenging serving in this role, but it’s also extremely rewarding.”

TenHaken debuted his new “core values.” He calls the plan “One Sioux Falls.”

TenHaken says he and the 1,300 other city employees brainstormed “One Sioux Falls” together. He says the title speaks for itself. He wants Sioux Falls to come together as one.

”The city is very unified and in some ways, we’re siloed and we’re very fractured,” said TenHaken. “These are not city of Sioux Falls challenges. These are Sioux Falls challenges. These are all of our challenges.”

The first part is health and safety, including tackling opioid addiction in the community.

The second is providing more accessible housing for people of all income levels.

TenHaken, who was a member of the private sector until recently, also says growing workforce is imperative to a unified community.

Lastly, TenHaken says he wants to keep everyone engaged. He says groups want their voices heard, voices he’s listening to.

“I know it’s a big surprise, but government doesn’t have all the answers, and we really rely on people in the community to help us,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken says these four components will be the foundation of his administration.