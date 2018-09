OG Sweeps 2 from Watertown in Softball

OG Sweeps 2 from Watertown in Softball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights had their hitting shoes on Monday night at Sherman Park. They swept Watertown 11-1 and 12-0 in high school softball as the state tournament approaches. Lexi Brady who had the game-winning hit in the state title game last fall hit an inside-the-park home run for the Knights in game one. Coral Skyles also had a big game for OG.