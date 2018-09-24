Out and About with Kali: Week of September 24

Carleen Wild,
The temperatures may be cooling off but fall is officially getting off to a hot start around the Sioux Empire with a slew of great events to enjoy. Check out what Kali Trautman with the Event Company found for you to get out and take part in.

Tuesday, September 25 – Dunk-A-Doctor DaySanford Children’s Hospital

 Wednesday, September 26 – Craft Cocktails & Fall BloomsIcon Event Hall + Lounge

Friday, September 28 – Sunday, September 30 – SiouxperConSioux Falls Convention Center

Saturday, September 29 – Remedy Oktoberfest, Sioux Falls

Saturday, September 29 – Food Truck Mash-UpW.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

Sunday, September 30 – Yoga at CoffeaSioux Falls 

