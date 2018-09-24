Police: 51-Year-Old Dies From Injuries in Motorcycle Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man injured from a motorcycle crash this morning has died from his injuries, police say.

Police say a 51-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were riding their motorcycles on 60th Street North at 1 a.m. Monday. When they neared Kiwanis Avenue, police say they noticed a deer was crossing the road way.

Police say they both attempted to slow down to stop when the man’s handle bars struck the woman’s handle bars, causing the man to lose control. Police say the man was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say the man later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The woman did not receive any injuries.

Police are not giving out the man’s identity until his family has been notified.