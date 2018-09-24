Scoreboard Monday, September 24th

Scoreboard Monday, September 24th
Mark Ovenden,
Scoreboard Monday, September 24th

H.S. Softball

O’Gorman 11, Watertown 1
O’Gorman 12, Watertown 0

Men’s Golf

Missouri Southern Invite

563-SE Oklahoma Sttae
568-Oklahoma Christian
575-Hutchinson CC
619-USF (10th)

146-JJ Cooney (25th)

Boys Golf

Region 1-A

329-Sioux Valley
340-Madison
342-Sisseton
352-Roncalli

75-Nate Nielsen (Sisseton)
75-Nate Buisker (SV)

Region 2-A

321-Dakota Valley
344-Tea Area, West Central
347-Canton

73-Keaton Hensley (DV)
75-Paul Bruns (DV)

