Scoreboard Monday, September 24th
H.S. Softball
O’Gorman 11, Watertown 1
O’Gorman 12, Watertown 0
Men’s Golf
Missouri Southern Invite
563-SE Oklahoma Sttae
568-Oklahoma Christian
575-Hutchinson CC
619-USF (10th)
146-JJ Cooney (25th)
Boys Golf
Region 1-A
329-Sioux Valley
340-Madison
342-Sisseton
352-Roncalli
75-Nate Nielsen (Sisseton)
75-Nate Buisker (SV)
Region 2-A
321-Dakota Valley
344-Tea Area, West Central
347-Canton
73-Keaton Hensley (DV)
75-Paul Bruns (DV)