SF School Board Approves $190 Million Bond and New High School Architect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls School Board is moving forward to build a new high school in the next three years.

They have picked the architect for that facility after Sioux Falls voters passed the funding package for that and two other new schools last week. 85% of voters approved the $190 million school bond.

At Monday’s meeting the school board voted unanimously to hire Architecture Incorporated to build the new high school in northwest Sioux Falls.

The school board hopes to have an exact location in the next two months. However, they are still unsure about what the city’s 4th high school will be named.

The architectural firm that was selected is the largest in South Dakota and has worked with the Sioux Falls School District before.

“They did a very good job for us on the Career and Technical Education Academy. They’re a long time firm with a very solid reputation, and we’ve had a good working history with them,” says Sioux Falls School Board President Kent Alberty.

As for last week’s special election, the vote totals ended up being a little different from what was initially reported on election night.

According to the school district five provisional ballots were not valid. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility. Those questions have to be resolved before the vote can count. It turns out that two voters were actually registered in Harrisburg and three were not registered at all.