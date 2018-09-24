Shooting Event Shows Appreciation for First Responders, Military Members, Law Enforcement Officials

Humboldt, S.D. – Some law enforcement officials, firefighters, and military members got to take a break from their day jobs Monday to have a little fun on the gun range.

“It’s a lot fun to come out here and do this and it’s very humbling because it’s difficult,” said retired veteran Dan Wheeler.

It’s not often they get to take a break from responding to calls.

“It’s a little reward for us as fire department and law enforcement and military personnel to be able to come out and shoot,” said Mark Rozeboom, the Second Assistant Chief for the Garretson Fire Department.

The “reward” is provided in the form of a shooting competition by the non-profit South Dakota Salutes as a way to show appreciation for those who serve.

“We got it started three years ago. Nationally, those people were taking quite a negative PR so we thought, South Dakota, we’re going to stand up and say we appreciate what you’re doing,” said Co-Chair Paul Muth.

The appreciation is mutual.

“It means a great deal because shooting is not a cheap sport and to have this all done for you and provided for you is really something special, you know? You can’t come out and do this every day on a retired income,” said retired Veteran Jim Kelley.

The two-day event at Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex in Humboldt is about more than just fun and guns.

South Dakota Salutes also raises money for families of fallen first responders.

“Unfortunately just a week or so ago we had to deliver a check out in Sturgis to the firefighter there, and that was our third in the last year,” said Muth.

A total of $30,000 has already been gifted to the families of Sturgis Volunteer Firefighter David Fischer, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Maciejewski, and Presho Fire Chief Donald ‘Donny’ Manger, which makes this event even more meaningful to those participating.

“To know that we’re doing something, we’re raising money to help our fallen brothers and sisters it’s always rewarding,” said Rozeboom.

In its third year, the “South Dakota Salutes” competition has doubled in size with around 450 shooters this year.

Organizers are hoping to also bring the event west-river next year.

The non-profit is always looking for more committee members and donations.

More information on that can be found here: https://www.sdsalutes.org/home