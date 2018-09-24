The 2018 Sanford International Was Up To Par And Puts South Dakota On The Map

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sanford International came and went, but the memories of the first PGA event in Sioux Falls will last forever.

“It was one of those where (I think) everybody was really excited. I think there was a lot of people in the community that didn’t really know what to expect,” says Tournament Director Greg Conrad.

Professionals from all over competed at the Minnehaha Country Club this past weekend. This was a PGA debut for the club, but also for the state of South Dakota.

Conrad says, “I absolutely think that the people of Sioux Falls should be very proud. They put themselves on the map as far as major events in this country.”

Between Friday through Sunday, a total of 70,000 people attended the Champions Tour. Organizers are thrilled with the turnout and it’s because of the people of Sioux Falls.

“My team and I can do all the planning and create this stuff. But if the people don’t come out, it doesn’t really. So it’s not me or the team that did it, it’s the community and they deserve all the credit. The sponsors and the people who took a leap of faith,” says Conrad.

Rain did make an impact on the tournament when they cancelled the Pro-AMs. However, David Swift of the Minnehaha Country Club and his team were able to get the course back in shape for reminder of the event. It even fulfilled a dream both Conrad and Swift had: bringing a helicopter to dry out the course.

Conrad recalls, “When I was in baseball (in the Minor Leagues), we used to bring in a helicopter to dry off the infield when they didn’t get the tarp down. But I’ve never seen it done on a golf course. I’ve always wanted to do it and I know David Swift has always wanted to do it.”

Besides people who attended the tournament, 1,100 volunteers helped make this event possible. The only way to go for the 2019 Tournament is up

“The key now is to figure out how to make it bigger. You always want to be bigger. You always want to be better than the last. I am confident that we’ll do that, but it will take all of us again. We just have to keep the team together,” says Conrad.

Greg hopes to see the tournament grow for years to come. He says if he could make one improvement for next year, it would be creating an app so people can stay updated with scoring.