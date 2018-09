Authorities ID Texas man killed in South Dakota semi crash

REVA, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Texas man who died in a semitrailer crash in northwestern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Joe Vanhemert of Odessa, Texas, died Friday morning when he lost control of his semi and it rolled in a ditch off state Highway 79 in Harding County.

He was alone in the semi, and died at the scene about 25 miles northeast of Reva.